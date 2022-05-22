Letter: Extend child tax credits to keep kids out of poverty

Missouri has committed to take the necessary steps to end child poverty in the state. In 2021, the expanded child tax credit helped millions of families pay the bills and cut child poverty nearly in half.

Sadly, these monthly payments have ended, and over 3 million children have fallen back below the poverty line. With inflation increasing, and the effects of the pandemic still weighing on Americans, these payments are needed more than ever.

Families have used their child tax credit payments to buy food, pay the rent and cover utilities. Missouri has taken steps to combat child poverty, but it still ranks 30th in child poverty rates. This is unacceptable, while Congress has rejected efforts to continue the monthly tax-credit payments as inflation is creating greater hardship for families.

I think Congress should extend the expanded tax credits with permanent full refundability for all low-income families in order to lower child poverty rates in Missouri and all over the country.

Marta Richenburg • Kansas City