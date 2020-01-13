Letter: Extend Loop Trolley east and unite with Grand Center

Regarding “Bi-State takeover of troubled project is worth exploring — cautiously” (Dec. 15): If Metro is serious about taking over the Loop Trolley, I have some suggestions.
First, forget the unreliable antique cars and replace them with modern, all-weather ones.
Then, extend the line all the way down Delmar Boulevard to Grand Avenue. This would unite Washington University, St. Louis University, the Central West End, the Delmar Loop and the arts attractions in the Grand Center area. Also, perhaps build a parking garage around the Delmar and Kingsland area so people could ride the trolley all the way to Grand Center attractions.
Phil Klasskin • University City