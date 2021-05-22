Letter: Extra U.S. doses should go to vaccine-desert Haiti

Regarding “Vaccine deserts: Some countries have no COVID-19 jabs at all” (May 9): There is an urgent need in Haiti, our poorest neighbor, for our unused vaccine capacity. I have volunteered doing medical care and malnutrition treatment for 32 years in Haiti, founding Meds & Food for Kids, a social enterprise in Haiti that employs 66 Haitian managers and workers in a factory making food-safe treatments for nearly 500,000 malnourished children so far.

Although it is mysterious why there have been so few cases of the coronavirus in Haiti in the past year, in the last few weeks there has been an uptick in cases and deaths in Haiti. No real data explains this, but the supposition is that more contagious variants have arrived and are spreading more easily through a population that must live in crowded quarters, travel in crowded transport, and go to busy markets at least several times a week because they don’t have electricity and access to refrigerators.