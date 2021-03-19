Letter: Extreme weather shows why we need clean, reliable energy

We’re used to dealing with the elements, but like the old saying goes: “If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes.” The extreme cold we witnessed last month fits into that category. Snow and ice had us all on edge, eager to know what happens next. Fortunately, we were prepared, and that’s in part because of reliable energy supplies and the utility workers who service our communities.

For those who don’t know, Spire’s STL Pipeline supports our area. It helps deliver natural gas to our entire region. Without this, our area of the state might have been in a much different situation as the polar vortex arrived. A Feb. 28 article, “Spire bid could mean St. Louisans pay more for deep freeze,” missed an opportunity to point this out to the readers. I was incredibly thankful I could keep working as I witnessed other areas of the country ravaged by outages.

If it wasn’t for our utility companies, the workers who braved the cold, and most importantly, the infrastructure, residents of our state may have found themselves in a vastly different situation as we made our way out of the dangerous weather situation.