 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Extremists on both sides might be purchasing firearms
0 comments

Letter: Extremists on both sides might be purchasing firearms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gun and ammunition sales surge as coronavirus pandemic spreads

More then a dozen customers wait outside to buy ammunition and gun supplies at Mid America Arms on Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. To comply with County Executive Sam Page's executive order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, owners allowed a maximum of six customers to shop inside the store at one time. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

In E.J. Dionne's Feb. 23 column, he implored for the “rational among us to wrest control of the gun debate.” He further explained his use of the term “gun imperialists” in reference to those who do not adhere to his position on gun safety, which is not gun safety, but rather a further erosion of our Second Amendment rights. Dionne concentrated his rhetoric on the far-right extreme but failed to mention the violence and intimidation we have seen over the past year primarily in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle. 

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed a record number of checks in 2020. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that in 2020, approximately 8.4 million background checks were performed on first-time firearm purchases. In my opinion, these individuals probably represented both sides of the political spectrum.

It is also very probable that many of these purchases involved military-style firearms, a scary looking, semi-automatic modern sporting rifle. Dionne should indeed take notice, for the extremists, as he calls them, are increasing in number, and they are concerned with the continuing attack on their Second Amendment rights.

J. Olszowy • Fenton 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports