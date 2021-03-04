Letter: Extremists on both sides might be purchasing firearms

In E.J. Dionne's Feb. 23 column, he implored for the “rational among us to wrest control of the gun debate.” He further explained his use of the term “gun imperialists” in reference to those who do not adhere to his position on gun safety, which is not gun safety, but rather a further erosion of our Second Amendment rights. Dionne concentrated his rhetoric on the far-right extreme but failed to mention the violence and intimidation we have seen over the past year primarily in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed a record number of checks in 2020. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that in 2020, approximately 8.4 million background checks were performed on first-time firearm purchases. In my opinion, these individuals probably represented both sides of the political spectrum.
It is also very probable that many of these purchases involved military-style firearms, a scary looking, semi-automatic modern sporting rifle. Dionne should indeed take notice, for the extremists, as he calls them, are increasing in number, and they are concerned with the continuing attack on their Second Amendment rights.
J. Olszowy • Fenton