Letter: Extremists on both sides might be purchasing firearms

In E.J. Dionne's Feb. 23 column, he implored for the “rational among us to wrest control of the gun debate.” He further explained his use of the term “gun imperialists” in reference to those who do not adhere to his position on gun safety, which is not gun safety, but rather a further erosion of our Second Amendment rights. Dionne concentrated his rhetoric on the far-right extreme but failed to mention the violence and intimidation we have seen over the past year primarily in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.