Letter: Facts aren't 'fake news' just because we don't like them

As a teacher, I taught my students to support each main idea with facts that can be verified. Verification requires work. Research is demanded. Different sources are explored. Source credentials are examined. Robust debate is engaged. Finding solutions that work is the goal.
I am horrified by the belief that verifiable facts can be rejected because one does not like them. We cannot debate ideas when the information we do not like is dismissed as "fake news." We cannot have ideas that result in actions that make life better if we don't have verifiable facts to support those ideas.
Mary Kelley • Brentwood
