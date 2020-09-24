 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Facts aren't 'fake news' just because we don't like them
0 comments

Letter: Facts aren't 'fake news' just because we don't like them

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Fake news

As a teacher, I taught my students to support each main idea with facts that can be verified. Verification requires work. Research is demanded. Different sources are explored. Source credentials are examined. Robust debate is engaged. Finding solutions that work is the goal.

I am horrified by the belief that verifiable facts can be rejected because one does not like them. We cannot debate ideas when the information we do not like is dismissed as "fake news." We cannot have ideas that result in actions that make life better if we don't have verifiable facts to support those ideas.

Mary Kelley • Brentwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports