Letter: Facts were distorted in editorial slamming Trump

Regarding “Trump earned this impeachment. Give him his due.” (Dec. 11): Surprise, surprise. The Post-Dispatch editorial board endorsed and defended the House of Representatives’ impeachment of President Donald Trump. They perverted their position with misstatements of fact, half-truths and distortions that would make Adam Schiff proud. One only has to read the summary of the conversation between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, president of of Ukraine, on July 25 to see how grossly it has been twisted for impure political advantage. Neither the words nor context led the Ukrainian president to perceive a demand or threat in any way.
The Post-Dispatch, blinded by its ideology, was unable to see the obvious concern President Trump raised about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
Most sadly laughable is the Post-Dispatch referencing the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI and former FBI Director James Comey’s op-ed, both in the most untenable light. In fact, Horowitz’s report slammed Comey’s role and leadership, and the conduct of the FBI and Department of Justice.
The Post-Dispatch’s terribly faulty editorial is symptomatic of what it does every day in its unremittingly biased reporting, headlines, photographs, cartoons and selection of columnists while continuing to cite their motto of “never belong to any party.” Please stop. You are the far left of the Democrat Party.
In critiquing this editorial, I am reminded of the Supreme Court’s past writings on obscenity and, to paraphrase a bit, the Post-Dispatch is utterly without redeeming educational, journalistic or social value except, of course, to the far-left.
Jim Nelson • Chesterfield
Retired special agent in charge of the St. Louis division of the FBI