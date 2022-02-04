Letter: Failing to stop Putin in Ukraine would only embolden him

Regarding “Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs” (Feb. 1): Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening an evasion of Ukraine, but I believe what he is actually planning is a mass murder of defenseless Ukrainian men, women and children. His reason for the invasion is that a potential Ukrainian alliance with Western powers poses a threat to Russia. Yes, just as a flea is a threat to an elephant.
If Putin isn’t stopped, he will become more emboldened with every conquest. The Putins of this world leap at every sign of weakness, just like our gutless, spineless run out of Afghanistan exposed our weakness.
Ray Barrett • Des Peres