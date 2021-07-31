Letter: Failure of Circuit Attorney’s office starts with Gardner

As a former special assistant circuit attorney, I was glad to read Tony Messenger’s column “Public defender’s office offers a cure for St. Louis circuit attorney’s failures” (July 22). But in my opinion, Messenger missed the point entirely. The problem is not that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office has historically issued warrants in serious cases prior to presentation to the grand jury, the problem is the total incompetence of the office and especially Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner.

A warrant is issued when the prosecutor believes there is sufficient evidence a crime was committed. At times, a continuance is requested because of difficulty with the attendance of a witness, but never because there was not sufficient evidence to proceed when originally issued.

What Messenger misses is that a well-run office is able to schedule and handle hearings and trials in an orderly fashion, which Gardner’s office seems to be incapable of doing. It has been evident since her election when she drove off nearly all of the experienced attorneys on her staff.