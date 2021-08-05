 Skip to main content
Letter: Faisal Khan is why trust is lacking in county government
Dr. Faisal Khan, the director of the Department of Public Health, answers questions

Faisal Khan, the director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, answers questions posed by council members regarding the St. Louis County mask mandate during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief” (July 30): Is St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan really going to play that card to defend his actions? I was there at the meeting when he was leaving, and I didn’t hear anyone use any racial slurs against him. But is that any way to respond to residents who were still left without appropriate answers to their questions regarding the coronavirus? In my opinion, Khan is one of the many reasons there is a lack of trust and respect in county government.

Linda Clark • Ladue

