Letter: Faisal Khan is why trust is lacking in county government

Regarding “Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief” (July 30): Is St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan really going to play that card to defend his actions? I was there at the meeting when he was leaving, and I didn’t hear anyone use any racial slurs against him. But is that any way to respond to residents who were still left without appropriate answers to their questions regarding the coronavirus? In my opinion, Khan is one of the many reasons there is a lack of trust and respect in county government.