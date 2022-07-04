 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Faisal Khan’s health expertise gets warm Seattle welcome

Dr. Faisal Khan, the director of the Department of Public Health, answers questions

Faisal Khan, the director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, answers questions posed by council members regarding the St. Louis County mask mandate during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “Faisal Khan, acting St. Louis County health director, to step down” (June 16): I greet today’s news of the hiring of Faisal Khan, formerly interim director of public health for St. Louis, as the new director of public health for King County (Seattle) here in Washington State. Khan’s impressive credentials and, scientifically clear-headed stance during the pandemic (clearly not able to be appreciated in Missouri) bode well for further enhancing what is one of the leading health care systems in the country.

We welcome him and his family warmly and with high hopes for his success and happiness in a place that values intelligence, science, thoughtful efforts to address complex problems, and the de-escalation of rhetoric and growing tendency, in too much of America, to resort to absurd verbal and visible violence as a valid form of disagreement.

To the extent that Khan’s Missouri travails hastened his departure; and, to the extent that groups of individuals provoked his departure, I extend an extra degree of gratitude. Whether you have the skills to regret his departure, we clearly value his gain.

Randall McChesney • Bellevue, Washington

