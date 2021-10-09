 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Faithful public servant deserved a better headline
0 comments

Letter: Faithful public servant deserved a better headline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Akin election party

U.S. Rep. Todd Akin (right) and his wife Lulli arrive to give his concession speech after losing to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill at his election party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Todd Akin, whose ‘legitimate rape’ comment derailed his U.S. Senate candidacy, dies at 74” (Oct. 4): Regardless of how you feel about Todd Akin’s politics or statements, I think the man deserved a better headline for the story announcing the end of his life. I was not a supporter of Akin, yet I understood him to have followed a clear belief system, and he certainly had the courage of his conviction.

Yes, his career ended with a ridiculous thing to say. Nonetheless, I think there are better ways to draw the reader into the story about the end of life for a faithful public servant.

Chris Hite • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News