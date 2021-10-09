Letter: Faithful public servant deserved a better headline

Regarding “Todd Akin, whose ‘legitimate rape’ comment derailed his U.S. Senate candidacy, dies at 74” (Oct. 4): Regardless of how you feel about Todd Akin’s politics or statements, I think the man deserved a better headline for the story announcing the end of his life. I was not a supporter of Akin, yet I understood him to have followed a clear belief system, and he certainly had the courage of his conviction.