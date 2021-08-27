Letter: False claims about science rooted in conspiracy theories

Regarding the letter “ Scientific conclusions based on who funds the research ” (Aug. 21): When I was a practicing scientist, never was I under any pressure, over all the grant programs I participated in, to get preordained results.

Given this letter’s context, it seems that the writer feels the solid, peer-reviewed science of vaccination, masking and mitigations against the virus is somehow suspect. Perhaps it is the writer who has an agenda when that person interprets scientific results. Instead of updating a worldview based on new peer-reviewed, reproducible results like a scientist would, the writer seeks to discredit the information like a conspiracy theorist would. In particular, the reference to “billionaires” seems like an invocation of a popular vaccine-related conspiracy theory. This is all the more ironic because conspiracy theories are explicitly unscientific, being designed so there is no information that could possibly falsify them.