Letter: False narratives don't advance gun-control argument
Letter: False narratives don't advance gun-control argument

Regarding the editorial "The moral bankruptcy of the NRA is now on trial" (April 15): Here we go again, the Editorial Board pontificating about a subject I believe the members know absolutely nothing about — firearms.

To be perfectly clear, I have no use for the National Rifle Association. But I find the attention on so-called assault weapons, background checks and other so-called reasonable claims by the board to be laughable. Since the Editorial Board loves facts, let us take a look at some: According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, out of 10,258 firearms murders in 2019, 6,368 involved handguns and at least 364 involved rifles and 200 involved shotguns, although 3,326 murders occurred in which the firearm type was unidentified. More people potentially were killed with blunt instruments (397), hands/feet/fists (600) and knives (1,476) than rifles.

Jacob Jones • Des Peres 

