Regarding “‘I just want to know the truth:’ Loved ones of man shot by St. Louis police mourn” (Oct. 23): This unfortunate story of Steven Day’s family questioning the police report that their son had a gun reminds me of the family of a suicide victim I knew.
They believed that there were no guns in the house and did not want guns in the house, yet the victim waited until no one would be home for hours and committed suicide with a handgun. They had no idea where the victim got the gun, because the victim had no transportation, had been in and out of mental hospitals, receiving care, and yet apparently had been planning the suicide for months. People can hide a lot from their loved ones, including what they possess and their true character and intentions.
David Bartholomew • St. Louis County