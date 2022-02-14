Letter: Families need assurance that health coverage is there

Regarding the editorial “ Missouri Republicans just can’t stop trying to sabotage Medicaid expansion” (Feb. 8): How many families with children in Missouri are in health insurance limbo at this moment? The voters of Missouri passed Medicaid expansion in August 2020 with an effective date of July 1, 2021. Gov. Mike Parson and the Republicans have had plenty of time and money for lawyers and lawsuits, but did they expend any effort toward planning how the expansion would work?

A Missouri family of four shopped for health insurance in December 2021. Three of them had insurance effective within days, yet the teenager under 18 is lost in the mess that is Missouri’s poorly considered response. It shouldn’t take seven weeks to receive a yes or no answer. Hours were wasted on hold, and not one person at MO HealthNet can tell this family when they will know their insurance situation. Telling them that it will be backdated is not reassuring. And how many other families are in this same boat?