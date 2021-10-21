Letter: Families shouldn't have to beg for kids' medical care

Aisha Sultan's column "Fighting an insurance company to save your child" (Oct. 17) blames United Healthcare, our most profitable health insurer, for doing what it is in business to do: make stockholders and Wall Street rich, by arbitrarily denying payment for care. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old child suffers debilitating, excruciating pain, forcing her well-insured parents to beg for the $67,000 cash required for two weeks of specialized inpatient hospital care. Powerful health care corporations thrive, while families struggle to pay for it.

We are a country with ample, excellent medical resources, but not all families are entitled to them. United Healthcare officials and their ilk hold the power to make life or death medical decisions. Lawmakers and their children are entitled to taxpayer-supported, gold-standard health care while refusing to guarantee health care security for the rest of us.