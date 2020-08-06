Letter: Family has intergenerational fear of contracting virus

I’m 72 and have heart disease and hypertension, so if I get COVID-19, there is a good chance I might not survive. What really scares me though is that my wife, who is 73, might get this virus, and if she didn’t survive, I would have to live every day of the rest of my life without her.
I’m also petrified that if my daughter-in-law and my 17-year-old grandson, who have compromised immune systems due to Crohn's disease, could get this virus, resulting in every parent’s unthinkable nightmare.
My daughter is a middle school teacher and is really afraid that her school district might open next month and expose her and her family to this infection.
We are six months into this epidemic and things are not getting better. Shouldn’t we be following medical advice rather than political advice?
Thomas Phelps • Webster Groves
