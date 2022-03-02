 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fans pay the salaries, and MLB makes game too costly

  • 0
NLCS Giants Cardinals Baseball

A pedestrian passes the ticket office at Busch Stadium, Friday, Oct. 10, 2014, in St. Louis, where the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants are scheduled to start the NL Championship Series on Saturday. The teams did not hold outdoor practice because of rain. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

Regarding “MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season” (Feb. 28): I wonder if the players understand who pays their salaries. It’s not the owners; it’s the fans and the media contracts. All the owners do to cover their costs is increase ticket prices. But there is a limit to this practice, and it’s fast approaching.

It costs about $300 for a family of four to go to a game. But what Major League Baseball and the players don’t acknowledge is that there is a finite limit to a families’ income. The question is, how much more will fans take in price increases?

The owners and players should realize the time is fast approaching where a 50,000-seat stadium will have only 5,000 in attendance. Baseball will be out of business. So both sides should stop this foolishness and settle. The fans who have supported them deserve it.

People are also reading…

A. Doyle • Shrewsbury

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News