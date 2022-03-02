Letter: Fans pay the salaries, and MLB makes game too costly

Regarding “MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season” (Feb. 28): I wonder if the players understand who pays their salaries. It’s not the owners; it’s the fans and the media contracts. All the owners do to cover their costs is increase ticket prices. But there is a limit to this practice, and it’s fast approaching.

It costs about $300 for a family of four to go to a game. But what Major League Baseball and the players don’t acknowledge is that there is a finite limit to a families’ income. The question is, how much more will fans take in price increases?

The owners and players should realize the time is fast approaching where a 50,000-seat stadium will have only 5,000 in attendance. Baseball will be out of business. So both sides should stop this foolishness and settle. The fans who have supported them deserve it.

A. Doyle • Shrewsbury