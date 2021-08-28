 Skip to main content
Letter: Fantasy about reinstating Trump would be a catastrophe
Letter: Fantasy about reinstating Trump would be a catastrophe

Regarding the letter “Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess” (Aug. 23): The letter writer suggests Donald Trump should be reinstated as president to solve the situation in Afghanistan. Would that be in the same manner Trump totally neglected and botched the coronavirus situation here at home? Or how he orchestrated a domestic terrorist revolt here in our own country? Or how he’s trying to destroy democracy with his ludicrous lies about the election?

As Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming stated, Trump signed a treaty with the Taliban without the Afghan government’s participation or consent and, in essence, surrendered. The letter writer is correct. Trump has all the answers on how to handle difficult situations. Too bad all of them are lies, narcissistic in nature, embarrassing and failures.

Chris Krebeck • St. Louis County

