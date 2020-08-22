Letter: Far-fetched for postal workers to tamper with ballots

Regarding the letter, “Would union postal workers influence ballot count?” (Aug. 19): As the wife of a retired U.S. Postal Service worker, let me assure you that postal workers, by law, are not allowed to strike in the U.S. There are several postal unions, and there is no way for a postal worker to see people’s ballots because they are in envelopes.
The letter carriers’ endorsement of Joe Biden carries no more weight than any other union or organization endorsing a candidate. No one goes into the voting booth to see how people vote, and no one can read a ballot that has been mailed while it is in the envelope. To take ballots out of the envelope before they reach their destination is called tampering with the mail and is a federal offense.
Gail L. Geisel • Affton
