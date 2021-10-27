Letter: Far right cries socialism but doesn't know what it is

The far right yells that Democrats want to enact socialism. Hardly. Real socialist countries are basket cases, like Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela. The governments there control everything, with disastrous results.

Right wingers here wrongly point to western Europe as socialists, but most all businesses and industries there are in private hands. Governments have oversight, but they don't have ownership. Calling European governments socialist is like calling mask mandates fascism.

Western European government policies are mostly safety nets for their populations. They have what we don't: paid family leave, universal child care and national health care.

President Joe Biden and Democrats want infrastructure and programs to help people of all races and economic levels to have better lives. This includes health, child care, education, pollution control, stopping climate change, improving education and raising the minimum wage. The infrastructure bill is needed to repair and replace roads and bridges, sewer systems and water treatment plants. None of this is socialism.