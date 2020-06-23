Letter: Farm Bureau's blessing of pig farms smells rotten

Regarding "Missouri Supreme Court sides with pig farmers over neighbors’ fear of stench and pollution" (June 17): With the Missouri Farm Bureau looking out for rural Missourians, outstate counties do not need enemies. On a clear day, when the wind is right, from the state line down to Kansas City, you can smell Iowa's gross national product. But the Farm Bureau wants rural Missouri to join the race to the bottom with our own home-grown concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. And here is where the manure hits the fan: When in past years positive initiatives for rural areas such the Natural Streams Act or the Katy Trail were proposed, the Farm Bureau raised a stink, claiming the very issue of "property rights" were at risk. They are beating the same drum concerning the Rock Island Trail.
However, the Farm Bureau apparently has decided that millions of gallons of sewage and the resulting stench and inevitable water pollution that is part and parcel of factory farming is a blessing for which rural Missourians should be grateful. Something smells rotten, or will very soon, in Trenton, Missouri.
Don Huber • Washington, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.