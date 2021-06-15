Letter: Farm equipment legislation supports illegal tampering

In my opinion, the editorial "Missouri GOP lawmakers ignore farmers at their peril" (June 4) mischaracterizes an issue known as “right to repair” that will negatively affect our agriculture industry.

Outside activists push for right-to-repair legislation to force manufacturers to turn over their proprietary information so they can illegally tamper with sophisticated pieces of machinery. Illegal tampering is dangerous to farmers, the public, and unpredictably shortens the lifespan of equipment.

New tractors are self-driving and use precision agriculture technology, revolutionizing how farmers operate, resulting in reduced downtime and increased efficiency. Yes, it’s true that modern-era tractors aren’t as simple to fix as in previous decades. That’s why equipment manufacturers also offer repair and diagnostic information for equipment owners for the vast majority of the tractor and combine market.