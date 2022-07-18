Letter: Farm out St. Louis trash pick up to private contractors

Regarding “St. Louis trash complaints on pace to set a record this year” (July 15): Four years ago, I attended a meeting concerning St. Louis city trash pick up. We were told that everybody is doing their best and that the city was about to turn the corner if we all just work together. But why is the city in the trash pickup business to start with?

The St. Louis surrounding metro area has about 1.7 million people using private contractors to take care of their trash needs. St. Louis, with a population of 300,000, seems to be only one having any issue with trash services. I understand Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Aldermen have a lot of challenges, but can’t someone pick up the trash?

I propose St Louis city residents contact the mayor and their alderman and tell them four years is long enough. It’s time for the city to get out of the trash business.

Lawrence Hilboldt • St. Louis