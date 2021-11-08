Letter: Farmers and ranchers can reduce carbon emissions

The article "Dollars in the dirt: Big Ag pays farmers for control of their soil-bound carbon" (Oct. 25) reflects excellent reporting about the critical issue of carbon sequestration and how it can provide new economic opportunities to American farmers and ranchers.

As your article points out, “agriculture covers 40% of the world’s land and is responsible for 17% of global emissions.”

Today's climate emergency has created a new sense of urgency to accelerate and reward agricultural practices that could greatly reduce carbon emissions and better prepare us for more frequent and severe weather events.

Farming practices like planting off-season cover crops, tilling the ground less, and using fertilizer more efficiently could reduce these emissions substantially. American farming practices could sequester as much as 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere each year.

That’s why farmers, and companies Missourians are familiar with like Bayer and Cargill, are working to build systems that rewards those who are willing to adopt new agricultural practices to reduce carbon emissions.