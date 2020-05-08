Letter: Fatalities rise while Trump pushes us toward normalcy

Regarding “In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening” (May 3): On May 2, President Donald Trump offered a mind-bending demonstration of Orwellian doublespeak at the Lincoln Memorial. At the Fox News virtual town hall meeting, he revised his coronavirus fatality numbers from 50,000 projected deaths — now already past 70,000 — to his new figure of 100,000.
At the same broadcast, he was also promoting Fantasy Island America. This week we’re all supposed to get back out there for fun and profit because he believes, incorrectly, that the economy will rebound as soon as we all throw caution — and our health — to the wind. Let that sink in: At this same event, the president dramatically revised the fatality figures upward — indicating the virus is still raging — while simultaneously declaring his own version of “mission accomplished.” Reclaim your freedom to become deathly ill, America, while another 50,000 or more of you die.
The absurdity of it has already been overtaken by news that the White House is quietly accepting a Centers of Disease Control and Prevention projection that shows an additional 3,000 daily fatalities in May and an additional 200,000 new cases per day.
Sheltering-in-place has just slowed down this invisible monster. Reopening the country, because Trump’s grotesque calculation confirms its political value, will unleash it as the second wave hits. The coronavirus doesn’t care about Trump’s heartless reelection gamble with our lives. It is relentless and methodical and without pity, just like our president.
John Odell • Pasadena Hills
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.