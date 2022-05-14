 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fate of US women might be like that of the Afghans

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

Afghan women sit in front of a mural while waiting to receive food rations distributed by a Saudi humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 25, 2022. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday, May 7, ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Regarding the editorial “Afghans let tyranny triumph while Ukrainians show what courage is all about” (May 11): It’s no wonder Afghanistan is slipping so quickly under the Taliban’s control. While half the population (women) are losing their rights and freedom, the other half (men) are regaining the absolute control and domination imposed by the Taliban before the education and empowerment of women. Some Afghan men are happy to have the Taliban’s imposition of religious restrictions again. With that example, American women ought to be careful that a subversion of their own religious beliefs doesn’t result in the reversal of the rights and freedoms they have acquired over the past century.

Sandra Holladay • Hillsboro

