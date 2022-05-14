Letter: Fate of US women might be like that of the Afghans

Regarding the editorial “Afghans let tyranny triumph while Ukrainians show what courage is all about” (May 11): It’s no wonder Afghanistan is slipping so quickly under the Taliban’s control. While half the population (women) are losing their rights and freedom, the other half (men) are regaining the absolute control and domination imposed by the Taliban before the education and empowerment of women. Some Afghan men are happy to have the Taliban’s imposition of religious restrictions again. With that example, American women ought to be careful that a subversion of their own religious beliefs doesn’t result in the reversal of the rights and freedoms they have acquired over the past century.