Letter: Fathers must also accept responsibility for children

Sonogram

File photo of a sonogram of a pregnant woman. (123rf.com)

 123rf.com

Regarding the letter “US attitude toward childcare, mothers is embarrassing” (May 14): The abhorrent price of saving the unborn from abortion is the life-altering impact on women. In a man’s world, this seems to be acceptable, with no acknowledgement of paternal responsibility. If we are to move the nation into this new morality, it must be a complete move, where biological paternity, easily proven by modern medicine, places equal legal and financial responsibility on the father. No exceptions.

Daniel Jay • St. Louis

