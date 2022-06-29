 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fathers must support offspring from conception onward

Roe-Wade overturned by the Supreme Court

Steve Sallwasser of Arnold debates Brittany Nickens of Maplewood during competing rallies held outside Planned Parenthood of Missouri following the U.S. Supreme Court announcement overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in St. Louis. "It's immoral that six individuals decide our fates for us," said Nickens. "As far as I'm concerned, the fight is just beginning," said Sallwasser.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Abortions in Missouri: Prohibited, no exceptions for rape or incest” (June 25): Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it’s time to move on to other legislation that is both consequential and consistent. I believe the Missouri Legislature should immediately begin work revising the Paternal Responsibility Act to require fathers of children to begin paying support beginning with conception and to pay for all pregnancy-related health care costs.

Child-support laws should also be strengthened. Too many fathers take work that pays in cash, thus avoiding both taxes and child-support garnishment. Fathers who do not meet their financial obligations should be charged with child abuse and endangerment and punished accordingly. Usually such charges carry hefty prison time.

To further encourage fathers to stand up for their children, it should be possible to seize all paternal assets of an imprisoned father. Such legislation would truly be about the sanctity of life and about our love and support of children. I feel certain that Republicans will take this legislation up. If not, the few remaining Democratic state legislators can propose it. The feet of legislators should be held to the fire to fulfill their commitment to the lives of children.

Michael Pfeifer • Chesterfield

