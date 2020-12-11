Letter: Fathers should also be responsible for kids they produce

Regarding the letter “Some sad Neediest Cases could have been prevented” (Dec. 7): Why is it that if a woman is a single mother and poor, judgment is passed on only the woman for not limiting her family size? The letter writer claims that some of the Post-Dispatch’s 100 Neediest Cases could have been avoided by supporting free birth control pills. What about advocating the man use birth control? Maybe fathers could take financial and emotional responsibility for the children they produce. Maybe we should encourage abstinence for men. Most women do not become impregnated without a man. Let’s start advocating for full responsibility from men for practicing birth control and caring for the children they produce and not just pass judgment on the mothers.