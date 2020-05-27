Letter: Fauci is guided by science, but what if he is wrong?

Do you remember back in the 1940s and 1950s when cigarette ads highlighted doctors saying that smoking was fine? There is always risk in moving ahead, from early settlers to space exploration, from medical trials to the brave soldiers on D-Day. We cannot be afraid to emerge from the cocoon of safety and live.
The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is one of almost a million physicians in the United States. He is a career epidemiologist, and though he has an opinion based on his knowledge and experience, he could be wrong.
Susan Denton • New Baden
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.