Letter: Fauci is guided by science, but what if he is wrong?

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

Senators listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks remotely during a virtual Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Seated from left are Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., center, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

 Win McNamee

Do you remember back in the 1940s and 1950s when cigarette ads highlighted doctors saying that smoking was fine? There is always risk in moving ahead, from early settlers to space exploration, from medical trials to the brave soldiers on D-Day. We cannot be afraid to emerge from the cocoon of safety and live.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is one of almost a million physicians in the United States. He is a career epidemiologist, and though he has an opinion based on his knowledge and experience, he could be wrong.

Susan Denton • New Baden

