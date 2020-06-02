Letter: Fauci is human, but trustworthy about reopening

Regarding “Fauci is guided by science, but what if he is wrong?” (May 28): The ignorance and hubris of this letter writer is appalling. First, she says that “there is always a risk in moving ahead” (referring to reopening the economy), then compares this risk, as one example, to those taken by the “brave soldiers on D-Day.” Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt did not wake up one morning and say: Aw heck, this war has gone on much too long, we are tired of it, let’s invade Normandy and just see what happens.
Instead, D-Day took meticulous preparation. In contrast, the current reopening of the economy has been haphazard at best.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci is not just one among a million doctors. He has more than 50 years of experience advising both Republican and Democratic presidents. He is a renowned international expert and has received the National Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Freedom awards, among many other honors.
Yes, he is human and, therefore, could be wrong about one or another prediction. But I would take his advice any day over the letter writer’s “Russian roulette” approach to reopening.
Zuleyma Tang-Martinez • University City
