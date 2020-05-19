Letter: Fauci warning against schools reopening is outrageous
Letter: Fauci warning against schools reopening is outrageous

New clusters pop up; Europe debates summer tourist season

Senators listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks remotely during a virtual Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Seated from left are Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., center, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

 Win McNamee

Regarding the editorial “Fauci’s caution on schools is sound, no matter what non-physician Trump says.” (May 15): In my opinion, people appointed to leadership committees have two imperatives: one, bring expertise to the deliberations and two, support the objectives and actions of the committee.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci achieves the first imperative but fails the second repeatedly. His statement May 12 in a Senate hearing about the “bridge too far” for being able to open schools in the fall was outrageous. You could almost hear the groans from students and their parents and teachers. But, of course, they don’t count. Only science counts. Sen. Rand Paul, a physician, called him out on it.

Tom Lawrence • Ballwin

