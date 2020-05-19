Letter: Fauci warning against schools reopening is outrageous

Regarding the editorial “Fauci’s caution on schools is sound, no matter what non-physician Trump says.” (May 15): In my opinion, people appointed to leadership committees have two imperatives: one, bring expertise to the deliberations and two, support the objectives and actions of the committee.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci achieves the first imperative but fails the second repeatedly. His statement May 12 in a Senate hearing about the “bridge too far” for being able to open schools in the fall was outrageous. You could almost hear the groans from students and their parents and teachers. But, of course, they don’t count. Only science counts. Sen. Rand Paul, a physician, called him out on it.
Tom Lawrence • Ballwin
