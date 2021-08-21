 Skip to main content
Letter: Fault Bush for going to war without clear exit strategy
Letter: Fault Bush for going to war without clear exit strategy

Former President George W. Bush signs copies of his book "41: A Portrait of My Father" for customers at the Easton Costco on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/The Columbus Dispatch, Jonathan Quilter)

Both the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” and Max Boot’s column “Preventable disaster in Afghanistan is on Biden” in the Aug. 17 edition blame the Afghanistan debacle on President Joe Biden. The editorial also faulted George W. Bush’s and Donald Trump’s administrations.

It was the Bush’s administration that got the United States into that war and failed see that the Taliban was most certainly going to come back to retake Afghanistan once the United States left. And guess what? They did.

Bush sent troops in response to the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago without a clear exit strategy. Then Trump negotiated a good drawdown and exit with the Taliban, but also without a clear exit strategy and without including the Afghanistan leaders in the negotiations.

Biden inherited this debacle and tried to get out as soon as possible, abiding by the Trump administration deal. The blame for the bad departure was, and is, on the U.S. military leadership and our State Department for poor planning in getting U.S. personnel out.

I think that Biden issued the withdrawal order according to Trump’s deal. But the administration did not expect the Taliban forces to take over Afghanistan as quickly as they did. In my opinion, both these articles are far-right commentary.

W. Frank Gamache • St. Peters

