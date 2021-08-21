Letter: Fault Bush for going to war without clear exit strategy

Both the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” and Max Boot’s column “Preventable disaster in Afghanistan is on Biden” in the Aug. 17 edition blame the Afghanistan debacle on President Joe Biden. The editorial also faulted George W. Bush’s and Donald Trump’s administrations.

It was the Bush’s administration that got the United States into that war and failed see that the Taliban was most certainly going to come back to retake Afghanistan once the United States left. And guess what? They did.

Bush sent troops in response to the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago without a clear exit strategy. Then Trump negotiated a good drawdown and exit with the Taliban, but also without a clear exit strategy and without including the Afghanistan leaders in the negotiations.