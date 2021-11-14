Letter: Faux populist Hawley clueless about real manliness

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column " Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity " (Nov. 7): With a staggering lack of introspection, Sen. Josh Hawley decided he was the appropriate person to lecture the American people on the nature of true masculinity. Funny, because I thought real men quietly did their jobs without self-aggrandizement. I thought they accepted responsibility for their actions without constantly whining and playing the victim card.

I also thought they were supposed to be true to themselves instead of being Yale-educated, mansion-living faux populists costuming themselves in blue jeans and cowboy boots. I thought real men told the truth and did not make a career out of peddling lies. I thought they made the right moral decision even in the face of consequences instead of choosing expedience and self interest. I thought they were patriots, not seditionists.