Letter: Faux populist Hawley clueless about real manliness
Congress Electoral College

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity" (Nov. 7): With a staggering lack of introspection, Sen. Josh Hawley decided he was the appropriate person to lecture the American people on the nature of true masculinity. Funny, because I thought real men quietly did their jobs without self-aggrandizement. I thought they accepted responsibility for their actions without constantly whining and playing the victim card.

I also thought they were supposed to be true to themselves instead of being Yale-educated, mansion-living faux populists costuming themselves in blue jeans and cowboy boots. I thought real men told the truth and did not make a career out of peddling lies. I thought they made the right moral decision even in the face of consequences instead of choosing expedience and self interest. I thought they were patriots, not seditionists.

I guess I was wrong. Hawley helps clarify what a real man is.

Eric L Terlizzi • Salem, Ill.

