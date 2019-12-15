Where was the large black block headline decrying the 17 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses by the FBI in the Dec. 12 Post-Dispatch? Where was the outrage that this was allowed to happen? And that it happened against an American citizen, Carter Page, who worked with the CIA? The FBI knew this information but a low-level lawyer changed an email to tell the court the opposite information to continue surveillance on Page, who worked with Donald Trump’s campaign. That was no mistake, that was an intentional action.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said it best when he stated that not only did we have a foreign entity trying to change the outcome of the election of a president of the United States, we also had the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign pay for a fake dossier that was used by the FBI to secure warrants to place surveillance on Page. The dossier was unverified, another fact the FBI knew but omitted disclosing to the FISA courts. These actions by the FBI clearly showed the bias they had against Trump — just like the Post-Dispatch exposes its bias against the president of the United States every day.
Barbara Horan • Creve Coeur