Letter: FBI investigation didn't 'damage' bureau's profile

Regarding the letter " Biased Mueller investigation brought shame to the FBI " (Dec. 29): I thank the letter writer for his service to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I also thank two of the former FBI directors who were mentioned, Robert Mueller and James Comey, for their service as well. Both these public servants should be applauded for exposing a threat to the rule of law. They didn't "damage" the FBI. These men did their job.

St. Louisan and former FBI director William H. Webster wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019: "I know firsthand the professionalism of the men and women of the FBI. The aspersions cast upon them by the president and my longtime friend, Attorney General William P. Barr, are troubling in the extreme." With all due respect to the letter writer, a retired special agent in charge, I'm seeing the FBI protecting all three branches of our government, not just the president.