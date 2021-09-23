 Skip to main content
Letter: FDA needs emergency meeting to OK vaccine for kids
Letter: FDA needs emergency meeting to OK vaccine for kids

Regarding "Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11" (Sept. 21): Now that Pfizer has announced that it has assembled the safety and efficacy study results for their vaccine for the current largest group of unvaccinated Americans, children ages 5 to 11, the Food and Drug Administration should, without any delay, have an emergency meeting to review those results.

Nearly 1.36 million coronavirus cases in children are expected between now and Halloween. That's the day that Dr. Anthony Fauci anticipates the FDA will endorse the vaccine. In that period, thousands of classrooms will close, parents will be needed at home to isolate with their children, loved ones who are often unvaccinated and more vulnerable will catch the virus from those infected children. And 2% to 3% of children who contract the virus are predicted to be “long-haulers.”

If ever there was a reason to have an emergency meeting to review the results of a study, and hopefully authorize use of an FDA regulated product, this is it.

Steven Sorscher, M.D. • Winston-Salem, North Carolina

