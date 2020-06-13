Just In

Letter: Fear of other races totally depends on your perspective
Letter: Fear of other races totally depends on your perspective

I learned about racism at the age of 9. I am now 60 years old. When my mom and dad would pile me and my siblings in the car to visit our grandma and grandpa in downtown St. Louis, they would always tell us to lock our doors. I never gave it a thought until one day at a stoplight in South County, I saw an African American dad turn to his children in the back of his car, and evidently said the same to them: Lock your doors.

It came to me then that something was wrong in the adult world regarding the perceived safety measures of being white or black depending on where the majority of others lived. These two simple acts have since guided my sense of ethics to treat all people as equals under any circumstances.

Catherine Yucuis • St. Louis County

