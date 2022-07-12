 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Feature women leaders who support abortion ruling

  • 0

Regarding "Standing up: Women leaders in St. Louis respond to post-Roe reality" (July 3): I was dismayed by the article only featured women against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, presenting a bleak outlook for women in the St. Louis area. Post-Dispatch readers should ask if there are prominent women small-business owners, leaders of professional women’s organizations, pastors, scholars or scientists who agree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

What would these other women see as post-Roe challenges? Perhaps they would challenge us to intentionally seek to care for and support victims of trauma and abuse, and to educate pregnant women about their unborn child's biology. It is now more important than ever to assist women with substance abuse or mental health challenges, and to promote foster care and adoption. They might offer suggestions and present opportunities for us to support charities or engage in ministries designed to not only create a culture of life but also to empower women to see beyond the single solution of abortion.

People are also reading…

Dawn Meyer • Fenton 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News