Letter: Feature women leaders who support abortion ruling

Regarding " Standing up: Women leaders in St. Louis respond to post-Roe reality " (July 3): I was dismayed by the article only featured women against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, presenting a bleak outlook for women in the St. Louis area. Post-Dispatch readers should ask if there are prominent women small-business owners, leaders of professional women’s organizations, pastors, scholars or scientists who agree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

What would these other women see as post-Roe challenges? Perhaps they would challenge us to intentionally seek to care for and support victims of trauma and abuse, and to educate pregnant women about their unborn child's biology. It is now more important than ever to assist women with substance abuse or mental health challenges, and to promote foster care and adoption. They might offer suggestions and present opportunities for us to support charities or engage in ministries designed to not only create a culture of life but also to empower women to see beyond the single solution of abortion.