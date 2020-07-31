Letter: Federal agents are darkly reminiscent of dictatorships

Regarding “Oregon governor says US agents will start leaving Portland” (July 29): Why do we have a Department of Homeland Security? It has always been redundant since we have so many federal, state, and local agencies, bureaus, and forces to protect us, and it has always had the potential to become a secret police.
Federal agents are beating civilians like goon squads and putting them into unmarked vans. These agents have been sent to ease conflict, but they have provoked it. This is an ancient ploy of dictators: You exacerbate civil unrest, declare a state of emergency, and let a subservient government surrender all power to you.
It is claimed that the agents are there to protect federal buildings and help fight crime. I don’t think that’s possible, unless, of course, shoot-on-sight martial law is declared.
Why don’t these agents wear real uniforms with identifying badges? Anybody can buy camouflage clothing and put on a sticker that says “police.”
I wish the local police would arrest the agents for impersonating police officers.
Dan Sheerin • St. Louis County
