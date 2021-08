Regarding “ Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers ” (July 22): Instead of offering prizes to get vaccinated, why not offer zero?

Let’s set up a system where at table No. 1 people get vaccinated, and then at table No. 2, they get whatever federal assistance they’ve been receiving. It’s simple: no shot, no check. By the time the American Civil Liberties Union gets to court, the country will have been saved.