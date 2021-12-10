 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Federal help needed to stem college enrollment decline
0 comments

Letter: Federal help needed to stem college enrollment decline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fontbonne follows national trend of lower enrollment

World flags decorate the staircase of the student center on the campus of Fontbonne University on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The university has seen a dip in freshmen enrollment this fall along with travel restrictions resulting in fewer visas for international students. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "College enrollment across St. Louis fails to rebound following steep pandemic decline" (Nov. 8): Community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, and public universities bear the brunt of this national enrollment decline. Total enrollment of U.S. college students fell from 21 million in 2010 to 19.9 million in 2021. A major contributor was the increase in student loan debt, which is now at $1.5 trillion.

The College Cost and Reduction and Access Act of 2007 is trying to increase federal funding for financial aid. However, the amount was stretched out over a period of five years, mitigating the effects significantly. The policy also created the Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Program, which provides loan forgiveness to those who have made 120 direct loan payments under a public service job.

This program is crucial in allowing low-income students going into public service jobs, one of the professions hit hardest by the student loan crisis. However, the Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Program has recently come under fire for its harsh eligibility requirements. Easing this program's eligibility requirements so that it is not only for those working in public service, but also for all low-income students going to college, would increase college enrollment in community colleges as well as help close the wealth-inequality gap.

Eugenie Bang • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News