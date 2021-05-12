 Skip to main content
Letter: Federal investments now will reap returns in the future
Letter: Federal investments now will reap returns in the future

In her column "Living within our means as trillion-dollar spending abounds" (May 4), Lynn Schmidt says that fiscal responsibility starts at home, a baseless rationale to undercut President Joe Biden's infrastructure and jobs acts. In my opinion, she seems to have scant knowledge of economics. 

Biden's infrastructure plan can be compared to the one the federal government instituted at the start of World War II. The government became the main domestic spender and employer during the war years. As a result, that spending cleared us out from the Great Depression. So what happened fiscally?

By 1946, the federal debt had soared as a percent of Gross National Product, but we never had to pay it off because, by 1960, the domestic economy had grown so exponentially that the federal debt had greatly shrunk as a percent of GDP. It resulted from the rapid growth of pent-up demand, personal domestic spending and the resulting soaring increase in tax revenues from prospering individuals and corporations. I believe Biden's economic plan to borrow, increase the debt, and spend will have a fiscal-debt result the same as we did in those postwar years. 

I believe Schmidt reflects economic opinions that, in my opinion, are totally off base.

Laurence C. Day • Ladue 

