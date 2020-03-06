Letter: Federal Reserve nominee subscribes to dangerous theory

Regarding the editorial, “A Federal Reserve nominee who soundly deserves to be un-nominated” (Feb. 17): Why is Judy Shelton, with no economic degree, but plenty of wacky economic views, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve?
There is a common unifying thread, a body of economic thought called Public Choice Theory, which greatly influences Trump administration choices on people nominated and policies implemented.
Public Choice Theory regards unconstrained individual economic freedom as the highest good. It includes ideas embraced by billionaire Charles Koch, who stealthily funded and promoted this doctrine over four decades. He helped create a nationwide army of zealous advocates in academia, think tanks and government circles.
Attacking taxation as morally unjustified, Public Choice Theory aims to destroy government programs for the public. Its advocates attack directly, or subvert covertly, both public and government support for common social goods like public parks and lands, public radio and TV, public schools and universities, public libraries, Medicare and Social Security, and environmental protection.
So what qualifies Shelton? She absorbed Public Choice Theory ideology for years working at the Hoover Institute, and she worked on Trump’s election campaign. Recently she publicized her desire to hold an international conference to plan a return to the gold standard, at Mar-a-Lago of course.
Steven Reed • Sunset Hills