In 2018, 74% all of school lunches were subsidized. President Donald Trump’s new plan could reduce that number significantly.
A major goal of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 was to ensure that children in families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or similar support would automatically qualify for the National School Lunch Program, thereby eliminating mounds of paperwork. Under this change, families must apply to qualify, leaving low-income families with extra hurdles to jump through.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that of the 982,000 children eligible for the National School Lunch Program, almost half are from families needing to apply to qualify.
Ensuring all children are healthy and well-fed should not be a partisan issue. It is imperative that we keep the current law in place, letting children with families eligible for SNAP be eligible for school lunch. The 40,000 children needing to pay full price for meals under the new plan could be 40,000 children too hungry to learn effectively in school. And if you’re the parent of that hungry child, even one is too many.
I care a lot about this issue and hope that something can be done in St. Louis to make sure lower-income children learn effectively in schools.
Chloe Lampros-Monroe • Clayton