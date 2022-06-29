Letter: Fentanyl crisis is hitting rural Missouri equally hard

Regarding “St. Louis rappers among 14 indicted on fentanyl distribution charges” (June 10): As the Stoddard County coroner, I would like St. Louis readers to know that fentanyl abuse is not just an urban problem. Last month, the U.S. Border Patrol seized approximately 1,100 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 10,000 pounds of methamphetamine at our border. Some of it likely would have ended up in rural Missouri.

Recently, other substances such as xylazine (horse tranquilizer) have been found along with fentanyl in overdose deaths. Having to tell families this information is always difficult, and very frustrating.

In Stoddard County, we are very fortunate to live in a safe community when it comes to gang and gun violence. However, we are not being spared from fentanyl. Many Missouri families are hurting due to the drug crisis, but it seems to me you won’t hear federal elected officials acknowledge that fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate.

Brent Stidham • Dexter, Mo.