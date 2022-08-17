Letter: Fetus becomes a human only after the first breath

I appreciate Aisha Sultan for presenting the Muslim case for abortion in her column “St. Louis clergy are making a religious case for abortion” (Aug. 14). There is also a Christian case for abortion prior to the development of the ability of a fetus to breathe. According to my interpretation of the Bible, Book of Genesis, a fetus that has no capacity to receive the breath of life is not a human being. Therefore, I understand that an abortion before lungs have developed is not murder because the fetus has not yet become a human being.
Theology – not biology – is my field of expertise. I don’t know just when a fetus has the capability to breathe, but I am convinced on the basis of sound Christian, Biblical theology that the time of breathing is not at conception. Abortion before a fetus can breathe is not murder. Any law that punishes real human beings for an abortion of something that cannot breathe is not justice but oppression, in my opinion.
Rev. Paul K. Schwartzkopf • New Haven