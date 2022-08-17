Letter: Fetus becomes a human only after the first breath

I appreciate Aisha Sultan for presenting the Muslim case for abortion in her column “St. Louis clergy are making a religious case for abortion” (Aug. 14). There is also a Christian case for abortion prior to the development of the ability of a fetus to breathe. According to my interpretation of the Bible, Book of Genesis, a fetus that has no capacity to receive the breath of life is not a human being. Therefore, I understand that an abortion before lungs have developed is not murder because the fetus has not yet become a human being.