Some pro-choice advocates have claimed that until a baby can survive outside the mother’s body, it’s an embryo. I disagree. I regard it as a living, growing human being. Does calling it an embryo take away one’s guilt about destroying human life?

I agree 100% that a woman has a right to her own body. But that child is not her body. It is another body. Simply living inside her body, and I believe it has a right to live.